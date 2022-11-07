Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Meachem opens mixed curling championships with win in Saskatchewan

Shaun Meachem of Cabri, a small town located in southwest Saskatchewan, is "the guy" this week at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

Cabri, Sask., native defeats Muise's Alberta team in opening draw

The Canadian Press ·
Shaun Meachem, seen in a previous event, defeated Morgan Muise's Alberta team 5-2 at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Sunday. (Claudette Bockstael/Curling Canada)

Shaun Meachem of Cabri, a small town located in southwest Saskatchewan, is "the guy" this week at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.

More specifically, the guy from the Swift Current Curling Club representing the home province in the 14-team competition that started Sunday and runs until Saturday at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre.

Meachem, with his team of third Kelly Schafer, second Chris Haichert and lead Teejay Haichert, got off to a great start by defeating Morgan Muise's Alberta team 5-2 in the opening draw.

Meachem scored two in the second end, stole singles in the third and fourth, surrendered singles in the fifth and sixth ends, and scored once in the seventh to wrap up the opener.

In other opening-draw action, Felix Asselin's Quebec crew defeated Peter Mackey's Nunavut team 7-1, and Dennis Watts' Prince Edward Island team clipped Scott McDonald's Ontario team 7-6.

In the evening draw, Grant Odishaw's New Brunswick team rocked Nunavut 9-2 in six ends, Paul Flemming's Nova Scotia crew edged Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario team 6-4, and Corey Chambers' Manitoba team tripped Prince Edward Island 7-6.

There are three draws scheduled for Monday.

WATCH | Former teammate of Aly Jenkins wins mixed doubles super series in her honour:

That Curling Show: Former teammate of Aly Jenkins wins mixed doubles super series in her honour

3 hours ago
Duration 31:28
Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith win the Aly Jenkins Mixed Doubles Memorial Classic in Saskatoon. Brad Gushue also joins after winning the inaugural Pan-Continental Curling Championship in Calgary.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now