Quebec's Asselin tops B.C.'s Craig to remain perfect at mixed curling championship
Flemming of Nova Scotia at top of Pool B with victory over Chambers' Manitoba team
The rich got richer on Tuesday at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Price Albert, albeit not without a battle in some circles.
The Felix Asselin Quebec team from Glenmore Curling Club improved to 4-0 atop Pool A at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre with a 10-3 victory in the afternoon draw over Miles Craig's B.C. squad. Craig slipped to fourth spot in the seven-team Pool A with a 2-2 record.
Shaun Meachem's Saskatchewan crew from Swift Current Curling Club improved to 3-1 and second in Pool A with a 12-1 victory in six ends over Peter Mackey's Nunavut squad from the Iqaluit Curling Club. Mackey slipped to 1-3 and sixth spot in Pool A.
Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories team from Yellowknife Curling Club improved to 3-0 and second place in Pool B with a 6-5 victory over Dennis Watts' Prince Edward Island squad from Summerside Curling Club. Watts has a 1-3 record and sits sixth in Pool B.
In the morning draw, Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario squad defeated William Butler's Newfoundland and Labrador team 7-2, Scott McDonald's Ontario team handed Nova Scotia its first loss with a 6-2 victory, B.C. rocked Grant Odishaw's New Brunswick team 9-2 and Morgan Muise's Alberta crew brushed by Terry Miller's Yukon squad 10-5.
In the late draw of Day 4, Yukon (0-3) plays New Brunswick (2-1), Northern Ontario (3-1) faces P.E.I. (1-3), Alberta and Nunavut, both 1-3, square off, and Ontario (1-2) plays Newfoundland and Labrador (0-3).
There are three draws scheduled for Wednesday. Action continues until Saturday.
WATCH | Former teammate of Aly Jenkins wins mixed doubles super series in her honour:
