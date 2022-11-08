Asselin, Flemming lead after 4 draws at mixed curling championship

Felix Asselin of the Glenmore Curling Club had the night off at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship after posting two decisive victories earlier in the day Monday.

The Quebec skip, with third Laurie St-George, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Riley, defeated Alberta 10-3 in Monday's morning draw at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre, then rocked Saskatchewan 8-2 in the afternoon draw to improve to 3-0 after five draws. Their next game is a Wednesday nooner against the B.C. crew skipped by Miles Craig of the Victoria and Duncan Curling Club.

Against Alberta, Asselin counted one in the first end, stole two in the second and four in the third then coasted to a seven-end victory against the Morgan Muise team from the Calgary and Cochrane Curling Club.

Against Saskatchewan, Assel scored twice in the first end, stole one in the second, surrendered one in the third and scored three in the fourth to take full control over the Shaun Meachem team from Swift Current Curling Club.

In other morning draw action, Northern Ontario beat Manitoba 8-4, B.C. beat Yukon 1-0, and Paul Flemming's Nova Scotia team from the Halifax Curling Club — with third Marie Christianson, second Scott Saccary and lead Marlee Powers — defeated Newfoundland and Labrador 9-2.

In the afternoon draw, Nova Scotia beat Prince Edward Island 4-2 to boost its unbeaten record to 3-0, Northwest Territories defeated Newfoundland and Labrador 5-2, and Nunavut knocked off B.C. 6-4.

In the evening draw, Saskatchewan defeated Yukon 7-2, Northern Ontario edged Ontario 7-5, Northwest Territories beat Manitoba 6-3 and New Brunswick defeated Alberta 7-4.

Quebec leads the Pool A standings with a 3-0 record, followed by Grant Odishaw's New Brunswick team at 2-0. Saskatchewan is at 2-1, B.C. is 1-1, Nunavut (skipped by Peter Mackey) is 1-2, Yukon (skipped by Terry Miller) is 0-2 and Alberta is 0-3.

Nova Scotia leads Pool B at 3-0, followed by Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories team at 2-0. Northern Ontario (skipped by Trevor Bonot) is third at 2-1, Manitoba (skipped by Corey Chambers) and Prince Edward Island (skipped by Dennis Watts) are both 1-2, Newfoundland and Labrador (skipped by William Butler) and Ontario (skipped by Scott McDonald) are both 0-2.

There are three draws scheduled for Tuesday. The event runs until Saturday.

