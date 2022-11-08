Asselin, Flemming lead after 4 draws at mixed curling championship
Quebec's Asselin downs Alberta 10-3, Saskatchewan 8-2 in decisive victories
Felix Asselin of the Glenmore Curling Club had the night off at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship after posting two decisive victories earlier in the day Monday.
The Quebec skip, with third Laurie St-George, second Emile Asselin and lead Emily Riley, defeated Alberta 10-3 in Monday's morning draw at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre, then rocked Saskatchewan 8-2 in the afternoon draw to improve to 3-0 after four draws. Their next game is a Wednesday nooner against the B.C. crew skipped by Miles Craig of the Victoria and Duncan Curling Club.
Against Alberta, Asselin counted one in the first end, stole two in the second and four in the third then coasted to a seven-end victory against the Morgan Muise team from the Calgary and Cochrane Curling Club.
In other morning draw action, Northern Ontario beat Manitoba 8-4, B.C. beat Yukon 1-0, and Paul Flemming's Nova Scotia team from the Halifax Curling Club — with third Marie Christianson, second Scott Saccary and lead Marlee Powers — defeated Newfoundland and Labrador 9-2.
In the afternoon draw, Nova Scotia beat Prince Edward Island 4-2 to boost its unbeaten record to 3-0, Northwest Territories defeated Newfoundland and Labrador 5-2, and Nunavut knocked off B.C. 6-4.
In the evening draw, Manitoba (1-1) plays Northwest Territories (1-0), New Brunswick (1-0) plays Alberta (0-2) and Saskatchewan (1-1) faces Yukon (0-1).
