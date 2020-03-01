Mike McEwen, Brendan Bottcher remain undefeated at Brier

Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-6 on Sunday morning at the Brier in Kingston, Ont.

McEwen has won both of his round-robin games since beating Glenn Howard in the play-in game Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher also won his second straight game with a 9-4 victory over Nunavut's Jake Higgs.

In other early games, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs defeated Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane 6-2 and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone outscored James Grattan of New Brunswick 10-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday.

The preliminary round continues through Wednesday night. The final is scheduled for March 8.