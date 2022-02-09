Watch Canada vs. Norway in men's curling at Beijing Olympics

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the men's curling game between Canada and Norway at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Live action from the National Aquatics Centre begins Thursday at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Canada opened its Olympic campaign on Wednesday with a 10-5 win over Denmark.

Brad Gushue, alongside Mark Nichols, won Olympic gold in 2006, and are joined on this Olympic journey by first-time Olympians Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant.

Norway earned a 7-4 win over Switzerland in its opening contest.

There are 10 nations in the men's curling tournament. The top four at the end of the round robin advance to the medal round.

WATCH | That Curling Show discusses Gushue's victorious start to round robin: