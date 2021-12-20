Marc Kennedy joins Brad Gushue's Olympic curling team as alternate
'His experience, skill, versatility and overall fit will benefit our team,' Gushue said
Brad Gushue's curling team bound for Beijing's Winter Olympics in February has recruited Marc Kennedy as alternate.
Kennedy becomes a three-time Olympian after winning gold playing second for Kevin Martin in 2010 and third for Kevin Koe, who finished off the podium in 2018.
"His experience, skill, versatility and overall fit will benefit our team," Gushue said Monday in a statement.
Kennedy, a 39-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., played third for Brad Jacobs in last month's trials in Saskatoon, where Jacobs lost 4-3 to Gushue in the men's final.
Kennedy joins Gushue and third Mark Nichols, who won Olympic gold in 2006, and front end Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker.
Gushue's team is based out of St. John's, N.L.
Men's Olympic curling starts Feb. 9 in Beijing.
Kennedy will also compete with Val Sweeting in the mixed doubles curling trials Dec. 28 to Jan. 2 in Portage la Prairie, Man., Gushue said in the statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?