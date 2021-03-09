Manitoba stays hot with 4th straight win to start Canadian men's curling championship
Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson win over Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 Tuesday morning put Manitoba at the top of Pool A at 4-0 at the Canadian men's curling championship.
Gunnlaugson tops Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 during early
Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson won a fourth game in a row at the Canadian men's curling championship to stay unbeaten Tuesday.
Gunnlaugson downed Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 in the morning draw to top Pool A at 4-0.
New Brunswick's James Grattan got to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Yukon's Dustin Mikkelson.
Glenn Howard's Wild Card Three scored two in the 10th to edge Wild Card One's Mike McEwen 6-5.
Howard is tied at 3-1 with Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, while McEwen fell to 2-3.
Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs also scored a deuce in the 10th, with the second point going to a measurement, to squeeze past B.C.'s Steve Laycock 8-7 and get to 3-2.
B.C. dropped to 1-3. Both Yukon and N.W.T. were still looking for their first win in Pool A. The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday.
