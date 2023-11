Click on the video players below to watch live action from the Penticton Curling Classic event in Penticton. B.C.

Coverage begins on Thursday with draws at 11:30 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

The event will also stream live on CBC Gem.

A full schedule of draws is listed below.

Penticton Curling Classic 2023: Sheet D - Jones vs Hoesli Live in Featured Video Check out Sheet D action between Penticton and Hoesli at the Penticton Curling Club in B.C.

Penticton Curling Classic 2023: Sheet D - Koe vs Yanagisawa Live in Featured Video Check out Sheet D action between Koe and Yanagisawa at the Penticton Curling Club in B.C.

Full schedule of draws

Thursday, Nov. 30

11:30 a.m. ET: Kolomaya vs. Sturmay, Jones vs. Hoesli

Kolomaya vs. Sturmay, Jones vs. Hoesli 3 p.m. ET: Dunstone vs. Brunner, Koe vs. Yanagisawa

Dunstone vs. Brunner, Koe vs. Yanagisawa 6:30 p.m. ET: Carruthers vs. Casper, McEwen vs. Kleiter

Carruthers vs. Casper, McEwen vs. Kleiter 10 p.m. ET: Kolomaya vs. Robillard, Brunner vs. Epping

Friday, Dec. 1

11:30 a.m. ET: Shuster vs. Yanagisawa, Howard vs. Belway

Shuster vs. Yanagisawa, Howard vs. Belway 3 p.m. ET: Slushinski vs. Park, Bottcher vs. Sturmay

Slushinski vs. Park, Bottcher vs. Sturmay 6:30 p.m. ET: Dunstone vs. de Jong, Koe vs. Shuster

Dunstone vs. de Jong, Koe vs. Shuster 10 p.m. ET: Carruthers vs. Howard, Slushinski vs. McEwen

Saturday, Dec. 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Bottcher vs. Hoesli, Dunstone vs. Epping

Bottcher vs. Hoesli, Dunstone vs. Epping 3 p.m. ET: Richard vs. Shuster, Carruthers vs. Schneider

Richard vs. Shuster, Carruthers vs. Schneider 6:30 p.m. ET: Hoesli vs. Robillard, Blaeser vs. Kleiter

Hoesli vs. Robillard, Blaeser vs. Kleiter 10 p.m. ET: Koe vs. Richard, Dunstone vs. Pierce

Sunday, Dec. 3

11:30 a.m. ET: Howard vs. Casper, Slushinski vs. Kleiter

Howard vs. Casper, Slushinski vs. Kleiter 3 p.m. ET: TBD vs. TBD, TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD, TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. ET: Tiebreakers if required

Tiebreakers if required 10 p.m. ET: Quarterfinals

Monday, Dec. 4