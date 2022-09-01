Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch Curling Stadium Martensville Major

Watch some of the world's best men's and women's rinks compete at the Martensville Major curling event in Martensville, Sask.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Curling Stadium Martensville Major on CBC: Epping vs Laycock

40 minutes ago
Live
Get swept up in curling action from the Martensville Curling Club in Martensville, Saskatchewan.

Click on the video player above to watch live curling action from the Curling Stadium Martensville Major in Martensville, Sask.

Coverage begins on Thursday with draws at 7 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

A full schedule of draws is listed below.

Teams in competition

Men

  • Riku Yanagisawa
  • Benoît Schwarz
  • Dallan Muyres
  • Mike McEwen
  • Steve Laycock
  • Kyler Kleibrink
  • Kody Hartung
  • Colton Flasch
  • John Epping
  • Michael Brunner

Women

  • Kristy Watling
  • Silvana Tirinzoni
  • Lorraine Schneider
  • Nancy Martin
  • Jennifer Jones
  • Daniela Jentsch
  • Ashley Howard
  • Ha Seung-youn
  • Clancy Grandy
  • Gim Eun-ji
  • Chelsea Carey
  • Brett Barber

Live stream draw schedule

Thursday Sept. 1

  • 7 p.m. ET – Epping vs Laycock
  • 10:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Yanagisawa

Friday Sept. 2

  • 11 p.m. ET  – Jones vs Schneider
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Kleibrink
  • 7 p.m. ET – Schwaller vs Epping
  • 10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Howard

Saturday, Sept. 3

  • 11 p.m. ET  – Carey vs Watling
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Epping
  • 7 p.m. ET – Jones vs Jentsch
  • 10:30 p.m. ET – Carey vs Ha

Sunday, Sept. 4

  • 11 p.m. ET  – Jones vs Tirinzoni
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Kleibrink
  • 7 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Epping
  • 10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Grandy

Monday, Sept. 5

  • 11 a.m. ET –  Quarter-finals
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – Semifinals
  • 6 p.m. ET – Men's & women's finals
