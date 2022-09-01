Watch Curling Stadium Martensville Major
Watch some of the world's best men's and women's rinks compete at the Martensville Major curling event in Martensville, Sask.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live curling action from the Curling Stadium Martensville Major in Martensville, Sask.
Coverage begins on Thursday with draws at 7 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.
A full schedule of draws is listed below.
Teams in competition
Men
- Riku Yanagisawa
- Benoît Schwarz
- Dallan Muyres
- Mike McEwen
- Steve Laycock
- Kyler Kleibrink
- Kody Hartung
- Colton Flasch
- John Epping
- Michael Brunner
Women
- Kristy Watling
- Silvana Tirinzoni
- Lorraine Schneider
- Nancy Martin
- Jennifer Jones
- Daniela Jentsch
- Ashley Howard
- Ha Seung-youn
- Clancy Grandy
- Gim Eun-ji
- Chelsea Carey
- Brett Barber
Live stream draw schedule
Thursday Sept. 1
- 7 p.m. ET – Epping vs Laycock
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Yanagisawa
Friday Sept. 2
- 11 p.m. ET – Jones vs Schneider
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Kleibrink
- 7 p.m. ET – Schwaller vs Epping
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Howard
Saturday, Sept. 3
- 11 p.m. ET – Carey vs Watling
- 2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Epping
- 7 p.m. ET – Jones vs Jentsch
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Carey vs Ha
Sunday, Sept. 4
- 11 p.m. ET – Jones vs Tirinzoni
- 2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Kleibrink
- 7 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Epping
- 10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Grandy
Monday, Sept. 5
- 11 a.m. ET – Quarter-finals
- 2:30 p.m. ET – Semifinals
- 6 p.m. ET – Men's & women's finals
