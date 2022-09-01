Watch Curling Stadium Martensville Major

Get swept up in curling action from the Martensville Curling Club in Martensville, Saskatchewan.

Click on the video player above to watch live curling action from the Curling Stadium Martensville Major in Martensville, Sask.

Coverage begins on Thursday with draws at 7 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

A full schedule of draws is listed below.

Teams in competition

Men

Riku Yanagisawa

Benoît Schwarz

Dallan Muyres

Mike McEwen

Steve Laycock

Kyler Kleibrink

Kody Hartung

Colton Flasch

John Epping

Michael Brunner

Women

Kristy Watling

Silvana Tirinzoni

Lorraine Schneider

Nancy Martin

Jennifer Jones

Daniela Jentsch

Ashley Howard

Ha Seung-youn

Clancy Grandy

Gim Eun-ji

Chelsea Carey

Brett Barber

Live stream draw schedule

Thursday Sept. 1

7 p.m. ET – Epping vs Laycock

10:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Yanagisawa

Friday Sept. 2

11 p.m. ET – Jones vs Schneider

2:30 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Kleibrink

7 p.m. ET – Schwaller vs Epping

10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Howard

Saturday, Sept. 3

11 p.m. ET – Carey vs Watling

2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Epping

7 p.m. ET – Jones vs Jentsch

10:30 p.m. ET – Carey vs Ha

Sunday, Sept. 4

11 p.m. ET – Jones vs Tirinzoni

2:30 p.m. ET – McEwen vs Kleibrink

7 p.m. ET – Flasch vs Epping

10:30 p.m. ET – Jones vs Grandy

Monday, Sept. 5