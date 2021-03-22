Laura Walker, Kirk Muyres set the pace at mixed doubles curling championship

Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres improved to 5-0 at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-4 win over Briane Meilleur and Mark Nichols on Monday.

Walker, from Edmonton and Muyres, from Regina, captured the national title in 2018.

The duo leads Pool C, just ahead of Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith (4-0).

Lisa Weagle and John Epping upped their record to a Pool E-leading 4-1 with a 9-4 win over Oye-Sem Won and Trevor Bonot.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing (5-0) were the only other unbeaten team in the 35-squad event after the second of five draws on Monday.

The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs Tuesday. The gold-medal game is Thursday

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.