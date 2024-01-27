Lacombe, Alta., to host 2024 Pan Continental Curling Championships

The Pan Continental Curling Championships are heading to Lacombe, Alta., next season — and three well-known Canadian curlers have banded together in an attempt to reimagine and rejuvenate the event.

Darren Moulding, Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson are part of the organizing committee that has landed the annual international event in the Alberta city next October 27 through to Nov. 2, 2024.

"Lacombe is a well-located curling hotbed, with a rich curling tradition. It is the ideal place to host this event," Moulding told CBC Sports. "The facility is ideal and well-maintained, with good proximity to two international airports.

"Lacombe is a friendly, generous place. The curling rink has all of the modern amenities you could ask for and the community strongly supports all kinds of sporting events."

The Lacombe Pan Continental Curling Championships will mark the third time the event is taking place. It was voted in by World Curling's member associations in 2021 as a way to improve competition and participation in the Americas and Pacific-Asia regions. It's also used as a qualifying event for the women's and men's world championships.

The inaugural bonspiel took place at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary — Brad Gushue won gold for Canada and Kerri Einarson won bronze. This past year's event took place in Kelowna, B.C., and fell under harsh criticism from Gushue, who was once again Canada's representative, after he felt the athletes competing were overlooked.

Gushue said the event was an embarrassment to the sport and the competitors, citing a number of issues relating to players having limited space to warm up and practice, largely because of the decision to hold the event in a curling club rather than an arena that is equipped with more space.

"There's a level of incompetence there that needs to be corrected," Gushue told CBC Sports this past November.

"The way the WCF has run this week, it's a joke. It's a big step back from the event we had last year. I don't understand why they've gone this route. I understand you have to give teams a chance to qualify for worlds and what not, I understand that. But I think there's different ways it could be done."

WATCH l Gushue voices frustration over disorganized 2023 event:

Canadian curlers take action

World Curling officials and other curlers who wanted better for the event and the sport were listening, and that's when Moulding, Carey and Hodgson took action.

In conversations between the three, they all recognized a massive opportunity for the event to grow into something great, bringing in traditional fans of the game while ensuring newcomers also feel welcome. They have been going over every detail to ensure players, volunteers and fans are met with respect and first-class hospitality.

They put together a comprehensive pitch including playing in the local 1,600-seat arena, the Gary Moe Auto Group Sports Complex, and a 500-seat Lacombe curling club. Moulding is the chair, Carey is specifically looking after player amenities and Hodgson will oversee marketing and promotion.

The 1,600-seat arena space seen above will house the A-side games while the curling club will play host to the B-side of the event — the arena and curling club are connected. (Darren Moulding/Chair of the LOC)

The arena previously hosted the 2014 Alberta men's provincial championship and the 2015 women's provincial championship. Moulding says there was ample room for broadcast cameras and media to cover the events — something that was an issue in Kelowna.



The Lacombe curling club has six sheets to play on with two levels for fans to view the action. And just a few years ago the club made a significant investment in new Canada Curling Stone rocks in 2021.

The arena space will house the A-side games while the curling club will play host to the B-side of the event — the arena and curling club are connected, making it easy for fans to move from venue to venue.



"Working with World Curling has been a great experience. The cooperation and support as well as dialogue to make this event special. We have a wonderful committee that is committed to bringing this world-class event to life," Moulding said.

Moulding, who has coached India at the previous events, says the Pan Continental can be so much more than it is right now. He's been working closely with World Curling to make sure that all of the needs of athletes competing are met and that the event helps grow the game internationally.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Feb. 20.



"Through coaching Team India, I have been inspired by this event. Developing curling worldwide brings more meaning into my life, being able to share my passion for the sport and work with people I care about," Moulding said.