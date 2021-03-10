Kevin Koe continues hot streak, moves into Brier's championship round
Kevin Koe has found his way into the championship round at the Canadian men's curling championship following a 9-2 victory over Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone.
Kevin Koe is into the championship round at the Canadian men's curling championship after a 9-2 win Wednesday over Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone.
Koe's Wild Card Two foursome from Calgary remained unbeaten at 6-0 atop Pool B at the Tim Hortons Brier. Koe's rink will be one of four advancing from their pool to the championship round starting Friday.
Dunstone dropped to 4-2 alongside Ontario's John Epping and defending champion Brad Gushue.
Gushue was an 8-4 winner over Prince Edward Island's Eddie MacKenzie in the morning draw. Epping fell 10-7 to Quebec's Michael Fournier, who improved to 4-3.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Greg Smith got to 2-5 with a 9-2 win over winless Peter Mackey of Nunavut. P.E.I. was 1-5.
