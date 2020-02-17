Kerri Einarson remains unbeaten at Scotties with win over Krista McCarville

Manitoba's Kerri Einarson defeated Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 8-7 on Monday morning to remain unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Einarson made a hit for two points in the 10th end for the victory to move into a first-place tie with Alberta's Laura Walker at 3-0 in Pool A.

Canada's Chelsea Carey needed an extra end to get by Quebec's Noemie Verreault 9-7. Carey was tied with McCarville and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle at 2-1 after six draws of round-robin play.

Mary-Anne Arsenault tops Hailey Birnie

In other early games, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault defeated Yukon's Hailey Birnie 10-4 and Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories walloped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 14-2.

Arsenault moved into a five-way tie for first place in the Pool B standings at 2-1. She was tied with Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt, Ontario's Rachel Homan, Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones and British Columbia's Corryn Brown.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday evening.

The championship round starts Thursday and the final is set for Sunday.