Kerri Einarson tops Clancy Grandy to remain undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters
Fellow Canadian Jennifer Jones takes down Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser
Kerri Einarson kept her undefeated run going with a third straight win, defeating Clancy Grandy 8-4 at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters competition on Thursday night in Oakville, Ont.
In other results, Jennifer Jones topped Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser 5-4 and American Tabitha Peterson defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-3.
Selena Njegovan joined Einarson at 3-0 with a 9-3 win over South Korea's Eunjung Kim. Njegovan is throwing fourth stones for the team usually skipped by Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes.
Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers topped fellow Canadian Matt Dunstone 7-2 for his first win of the competition. Toronto's John Epping fell to Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell 6-2.
Four more draws were scheduled for Friday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Play continues through Sunday.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement:
