Kerri Einarson tops Clancy Grandy to remain undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

Kerri Einarson kept her undefeated run going with a third straight win, defeating Clancy Grandy 8-4 at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters competition on Thursday night in Oakville, Ont.

Fellow Canadian Jennifer Jones takes down Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser

Canada's Kerri Einarson, pictured at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Nov. 6, improved to 3-0 at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters competition with an 8-4 win over Clancy Grandy on Thursday night in Oakville, Ont. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., went up 8-2 with a three-point fifth end before conceding a point in the sixth and final end of the game.

In other results, Jennifer Jones topped Switzerland's Raphaela Keiser 5-4 and American Tabitha Peterson defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-3.

Selena Njegovan joined Einarson at 3-0 with a 9-3 win over South Korea's Eunjung Kim. Njegovan is throwing fourth stones for the team usually skipped by Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller joined Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher at 3-0 with a 8-3 win over American Korey Dropkin. Meanwhile, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., fell to 1-2 with a 5-3 loss to Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers topped fellow Canadian Matt Dunstone 7-2 for his first win of the competition. Toronto's John Epping fell to Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell 6-2.

Four more draws were scheduled for Friday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Play continues through Sunday.

