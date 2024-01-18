Content
Reigning national champion Kerri Einarson remains unbeaten at Canadian Open

Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-4 on Thursday to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open.

Kerri Einarson, pictured in the bronze-medal match at the world women's curling championship in Sweden in 2023, got off to a great start by scoring three points in the second end. (Jonas Ekstromer/The Associated Press)

Einarson (3-0), the reigning national champion from Gimli, Man., scored three points in the second end and secured the victory with a deuce in the seventh.

In other round-robin games, Edmonton's Selena Sturmay (1-2) posted a 6-1 win over Regina's Jolene Campbell (0-3) and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni (3-0) needed just five ends to complete a 7-1 rout of Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa (2-1).

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-1) dumped Rebecca Morrison 12-5 in the other early game at Servus Arena. The Scottish side remained winless at 0-3.

Three more draws are scheduled for later in the day. Play continues through Sunday.

