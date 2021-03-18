Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling

Einarson, Gushue off to winning start at curling mixed doubles championship

The duo of Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue won their opening matchup against Yukon's Bayly and Wade Scoffin in the opening draw of the Canadian mixed doubles championships. Canadian men's champion skip Brendan Bottcher and partner Bobbie Sauder fell 10-3 to Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy.

Brier champ Bottcher, fiancee Sauder in tough against Sweeting, Kennedy duo

The Canadian Press ·
Kerri Einarson, above, and partner Brad Gushue, unseen, won their opening draw at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship, by a score of 9-1, against Yukon siblings Bayly and Wade Scoffin on Thursday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/File)

Canadian women's champion skip Kerri Einarson is off to a winning start at the Home Hardware national mixed doubles curling championship.

The Gimli, Man., curler and partner Brad Gushue of St. John's beat Yukon siblings Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-1 in the opening draw on Thursday.

Canadian men's champion skip Brendan Bottcher didn't enjoy his first game as much as Einarson. The Sherwood Park, Alta., curler and fiancee Bobbie Sauder lost 10-3 to Val Sweeting and Marc Kennedy.

WATCH | Sweeting, Kennedy hand Brier champ Bottcher and partner Sauder lopsided defeat:

Sweeting and Kennedy rout Brier champ Bottcher at mixed doubles curling championship

Olympic Sports

3 hours ago
0:58
Val Sweeting Marc Kennedy scored 4 in the first end and another 4 in the 3rd end, on the way to handing Brier champion Brendan Bottcher and his partner Bobbie Sauder a 10-3 defeat at the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. 0:58

Thirty-five duos are in the event. The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs March 23, followed by the gold-medal game March 25.

WATCH | Courtney, Moulding steal 3 in final end to defeat defending champions Peterman, Gallant:

Courtney and Moulding steal win from defending champs in Canadian mixed doubles curling opener

Sports

5 hours ago
0:55
Joanne Courtney and Darren Moulding stole 3 in the final end to defeat defending champions Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant 7-6 in the opening draw of the 2021 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Calgary. 0:55

The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.

Three more draws were set for later Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now