Kamloops, B.C., to host 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Kamloops, B.C., has been selected as the host city of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Event will be 42nd edition of the Canadian women's curling championship
The Canadian women's curling championship will be at the Sandman Centre Feb. 17-26, 2023.
It will be the 42nd edition of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Kamloops has never hosted the women's championship before but it did host the Tim Hortons Brier in 1996 and 2014.
The Sandman Centre, which opened in 1992, has a capacity of 5,464 seats, and is the home of the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers.
Kamloops will be just the fifth city that has hosted all four major Season of Champions events — the Brier, the Tournament of Hearts, the world men's championship and the world women's championship.
