Canada crushes Switzerland to win junior world curling championships

Canada's junior men's curling team beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday to win the gold medal at the world junior curling championships.

Canada, skipped by Jacques Gauthier, scored back-to-back deuces in the sixth and seventh ends to put the game away.

The teams shook hands after nine ends.

Gauthier and vice-skip Jordan Peters each shot 93 per cent.

Canada's women's team, led by Mackenzie Zacharias, played South Korea in the gold medal game later Saturday.