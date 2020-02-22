Canada crushes Switzerland to win junior world curling championships
Canada's junior men's curling team beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday to win the gold medal at the world junior curling championships.
Jacques Gauthier scores back-to-back deuces in 7th, 8th ends to seal victory
Canada, skipped by Jacques Gauthier, scored back-to-back deuces in the sixth and seventh ends to put the game away.
The teams shook hands after nine ends.
Gauthier and vice-skip Jordan Peters each shot 93 per cent.
Canada's women's team, led by Mackenzie Zacharias, played South Korea in the gold medal game later Saturday.
