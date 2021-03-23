Jennifer Jones, Brett Laing suffer 1st defeat at mixed doubles curling championship
Loss to Tuck duo drops team into 1st-place tie atop Pool B with Einarson, Gushue
Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing suffered their first defeat at the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles curling championship, falling 9-8 to Kimberly and Wayne Tuck in Tuesday's second draw.
The Tucks scored one in the decisive ninth end to improve to 2-4, and drop Jones and Laing into a first-place tie atop Pool B at 5-1 along with Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue.
In other results Tuesday afternoon, Kadriana Sahadiak and Colton Lott defeated Melissa Adams and Alex Robichaud 7-2, while Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant downed Angela Dale and Peter Van Strien 11-1.
Sahadiak/Lott and Peterman/Gallant each improved to 5-1 and moved into a tie for top spot in Pool A.
WATCH | Kimberly and Wayne Tuck defeat Jones, Laing:
Meanwhile, Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin beat Bayly and Wade Scoffin 9-2.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Tuesday.
The top 12 teams emerging from five pools advance to playoffs Tuesday. The gold-medal game is Thursday
The winners earn $50,000 and represent Canada at the world championship if and when the World Curling Federation names a date and a location.
