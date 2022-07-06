Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Elite Canadian curlers John Morris, Shannon Birchard partner in mixed doubles

Standout curlers Shannon Birchard and John Morris, who won Olympic mixed doubles gold with Kaitlyn Lawes in 2018 and competed with Rachel Homan in Beijing in February, announced their partnership Wednesday on social media.

Birchard also plays for Einarson's 4-woman team with 3 straight Canadian titles

The Canadian Press ·
Reigning world champion Shannon Birchard and 2018 Olympic mixed doubles gold medallist John Morris announced their curling partnership on Wednesday. (Canadian Press/Getty Images/File)

John Morris and Shannon Birchard have joined forces in mixed doubles curling.

"I'm very excited to partner with Shannon," Morris said in a post. "She's one of the top female curlers in the game and one of the best all-around players I've ever seen."

Winnipeg's Birchard also plays second for Kerri Einarson's four-woman team that has won three straight Canadian championships and earned bronze at this year's world championships.

Morris, of Canmore, Alta., was Kevin Koe's second for the past two seasons and won Olympic men's team gold in 2010 as Kevin Martin's third.

He and Homan were ousted in an extra-end loss in the Olympic quarter-finals in Beijing.

The 43-year-old Morris indicated Wednesday he intends to play only mixed doubles in pursuit of a third straight appearance in Olympic mixed doubles in 2026.

"He is such a talented and smart player," Birchard said.

"He has so much experience in this discipline and I can't wait to learn from him and compete with him."

WATCH | Morris, Homan's Olympic medal hopes end in extra-end loss to Italy:

Canada's Homan and Morris eliminated by a millimetre in extra end

5 months ago
Duration 3:43
Defending Olympic mixed doubles curling champion John Morris and his new partner Rachel Homan were eliminated by Italy 8-7 following a measurement in the extra end.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

