Jennifer Jones and team splitting up at end of the season

Team Jennifer Jones announced on Twitter on Monday that players would go their separate ways at season's end, saying "We wanted our fans and the curling community to hear it from us first that we have decided to go in different directions once the season is over.

'It's been an incredible journey and we are so thankful,' the team said on Twitter

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian skip Jennifer Jones, top left, and second Jocelyn Peterman, right, call on third Kaitlyn Lawes and lead Dawn McEwen to sweep as they face the team from the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

One of the world's top women's curling teams is splitting up.

Team Jennifer Jones announced on Twitter on Monday that players would go their separate ways at season's end, saying "We wanted our fans and the curling community to hear it from us first that we have decided to go in different directions once the season is over.

"It's been an incredible journey and we are so thankful for every game and every moment spent together over the last few years."

Dawn McEwen, the lead for Team Jones, announced two days earlier that she'd decided to retire at the end of the season. The 41-year-old mom of two young daughters had played with Jones for 14 years.

"We couldn't have more admiratoin or respect for each other and we will continue to support each other in whatever comes next," the statement said.

Jones won Olympic gold in 2014 in Sochi, a two-time world champion (2008, 2018), and two time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion.

The Winnipeg skip led her team to the Beijing Olympics where they didn't advance to the medal round.

Third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman and alternate Lisa Weagle make up the rest of the team, which is ranked No. 5 in the world.

WATCH l Jennifer Jones shares an emotional message after Beijing Olympics:

Jennifer Jones shares an emotional message for Canada

25 days ago
Duration 54:21
Jennifer Jones shares her emotions after a roller coaster of a night and not making the playoffs, why it was important for her to hug Team Japan, what she’s taking away from the Olympics and what she might be up to next. 54:21
