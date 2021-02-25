Scotties: Wins by Jones, Anderson create 3-way tie atop Pool B
Manitoba, Saskatchewan move into 1st-place tie with Quebec's St-Georges
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson picked up victories in Thursday's early draw at the Canadian women's curling championship to create a three-team logjam atop the Pool B standings.
Jones, seeking a record seventh Scotties title, downed New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 12-3, while Anderson needed a point in the final end to edge British Columbia's Corryn Brown 8-7.
Jones and Anderson improved to 5-2 and moved into a first-place tie with Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, who was idle. All three teams were scheduled for action later in Thursday's Pool B finale.
Chelsea Carey, skipping Manitoba-based Team Wild Card One in relief of Tracy Fleury, thumped Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill 11-2 to finish the preliminary round at 5-3.
THAT CURLING SHOW | Lisa Weagle on life in Calgary bubble:
P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt improved to 4-3 and kept her chances for a berth in the championship round alive with a come-from-behind 10-8 win over Nunavut's Lori Eddy.
The final Pool A draw was scheduled for Thursday afternoon and featured a rematch of last year's final between Ontario's Rachel Homan and defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man.
