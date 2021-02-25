Scotties: Wins by Jones, Anderson create 3-way tie atop Pool B

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson picked up victories in Thursday's early draw at the Canadian women's curling championship to create a three-team logjam atop the Pool B standings.

Jones, seeking a record seventh Scotties title, downed New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 12-3, while Anderson needed a point in the final end to edge British Columbia's Corryn Brown 8-7.

Jones and Anderson improved to 5-2 and moved into a first-place tie with Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, who was idle. All three teams were scheduled for action later in Thursday's Pool B finale.

Chelsea Carey, skipping Manitoba-based Team Wild Card One in relief of Tracy Fleury, thumped Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill 11-2 to finish the preliminary round at 5-3.

P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt improved to 4-3 and kept her chances for a berth in the championship round alive with a come-from-behind 10-8 win over Nunavut's Lori Eddy.

The final Pool A draw was scheduled for Thursday afternoon and featured a rematch of last year's final between Ontario's Rachel Homan and defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man.