Watch Canada's Jennifer Jones vs. Great Britain in Olympic women's curling
Watch live action from the Olympic women's curling tournament as Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on Great Britain's Eve Muirhead beginning on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter games.
Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on Great Britain's Eve Muirhead beginning on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.
After starting the women's curling competition with a win, Jones and her Canadian team lost three in a row, before their latest match, an 11-5 win against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Ice Cube.
WATCH: The evolution of Jennifer Jones:
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
WATCH | That Curling Show: How Gushue and Jones can turn it around in Beijing:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?