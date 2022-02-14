Skip to Main Content
Watch Canada's Jennifer Jones vs. Great Britain in Olympic women's curling

Watch live action from the Olympic women's curling tournament as Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on Great Britain's Eve Muirhead beginning on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Curling - Great Britain vs Canada - Women's Round Robin #8

Great Britain goes head-to-head with Canada in Women's curling action from Sheet B on Day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter games.

Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on Great Britain's Eve Muirhead beginning on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

After starting the women's curling competition with a win, Jones and her Canadian team lost three in a row, before their latest match, an 11-5 win against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Ice Cube.

WATCH: The evolution of Jennifer Jones:

The evolution of Jennifer Jones: performing her best under immense pressure

2 days ago
Duration 0:53
CBC Analyst Colleen Jones explains how Jennifer Jones' confidence in herself has helped her continue to improve year after year.

For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.

WATCH | That Curling Show: How Gushue and Jones can turn it around in Beijing:

That Curling Show: How Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones can turn it around in Beijing

1 day ago
Duration 38:38
That Curling Show checks in with Brad Gushue's family back home in Newfoundland, then goes live to The Canuck bar in Brooklyn, New York.
