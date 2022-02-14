Watch Canada's Jennifer Jones vs. Great Britain in Olympic women's curling

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter games.

Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on Great Britain's Eve Muirhead beginning on Monday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

After starting the women's curling competition with a win, Jones and her Canadian team lost three in a row, before their latest match, an 11-5 win against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Ice Cube.

WATCH: The evolution of Jennifer Jones:

The evolution of Jennifer Jones: performing her best under immense pressure Duration 0:53 CBC Analyst Colleen Jones explains how Jennifer Jones' confidence in herself has helped her continue to improve year after year. 0:53

WATCH | That Curling Show: How Gushue and Jones can turn it around in Beijing: