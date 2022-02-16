Watch Canada's Jennifer Jones vs. China in Olympic women's curling

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter games.

Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on China's Han Yu beginning on Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

The Winnipeg skip led Canada to a 7-6 victory over Tabitha Peterson and the United States earlier on Day 12 to improve to 4-3 in the Olympic women's curling round robin, putting them in a tie for third with Japan.

The top four of the 10 competing nations will advance to the semifinals.

Canada has a quick turnaround with a game against China on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET, before closing out their round-robin schedule against Denmark on Thursday at 1 a.m. ET.

WATCH: The evolution of Jennifer Jones:

The evolution of Jennifer Jones: performing her best under immense pressure Duration 0:53 CBC Analyst Colleen Jones explains how Jennifer Jones' confidence in herself has helped her continue to improve year after year. 0:53

