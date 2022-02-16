Watch Canada's Jennifer Jones vs. China in Olympic women's curling
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's curling tournament at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter games.
Canada's Jennifer Jones takes on China's Han Yu beginning on Wednesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.
The Winnipeg skip led Canada to a 7-6 victory over Tabitha Peterson and the United States earlier on Day 12 to improve to 4-3 in the Olympic women's curling round robin, putting them in a tie for third with Japan.
The top four of the 10 competing nations will advance to the semifinals.
Canada has a quick turnaround with a game against China on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET, before closing out their round-robin schedule against Denmark on Thursday at 1 a.m. ET.
WATCH: The evolution of Jennifer Jones:
For full results from this event, refresh this page following the end of the live stream.
