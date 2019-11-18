Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing claim victory at Mixed Doubles Curling Classic final

Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing defeated Anastasia Moskaleva and Alexander Eremin of Russia 7- 4 in the finals of the Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Classic in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Sunday.

The Canadian duo – who also happen to be husband and wife – jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, scoring a point in each of the two opening ends.

However, it wasn't until the fourth and fifth ends that the pair started to pull away, notching two points apiece in each to take a 6-1 lead.

While the Russians fought back in the six and seventh, Jones and Laing managed to hold on to secure the win.

