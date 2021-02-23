Jennifer Jones breaks career wins record at Scotties
Manitoba skip defeated N.L.'s Sarah Hill in the morning draw for 153rd win
Jennifer Jones reached a Canadian women's curling championship record for career wins Tuesday with her 153rd victory.
Manitoba's Jones defeated Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-5 in the morning draw.
🥇🥌🍁🦬<br>NEW RECORD: Congratulations to Jennifer Jones on setting the record for most career wins record at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STOH2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STOH2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HubCity2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HubCity2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/kQYjKv94gh">pic.twitter.com/kQYjKv94gh</a>—@CurlingCanada
Jones, a six-time national champion, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Manitoba was tied with Wild Card One's Chelsea Carey at 3-2 in Pool B behind Quebec's Laurie St-Georges at 4-1. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt was 3-1.
St-Georges downed Nunavut's Lori Eddy 7-5. Carey's Wild Card One lost a second straight game, falling 7-5 to B.C.'s Corryn Brown.
B.C., Newfoundland and Saskatchewan were even at 2-2. Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson fell 7-6 to New Brunswick's Melissa Adams, who won her first game. Nunavut was winless in five games.
WATCH | That Curling Show: Jones brought to tears by mother, daughters:
