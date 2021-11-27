Skip to Main Content
Curling

Jacobs defeats Koe to advance to men's final at Canada's Olympic curling trials

Brad Jacobs defeated Kevin Koe 8-3 in the men's semifinal at Canada's Olympic curling trials on Saturday afternoon to move one win away from returning to the Winter Games.

McCarville wins tiebreaker against Einarson, will face Jones in women's semifinal

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Team Jacobs skip Brad Jacobs, pictured on Friday, is now just one win away from returning to the Winter Olympics after earning an 8-3 victory over Team Koe in the men's semifinal at Canada's Olympic curling trials on Saturday in Saskatoon. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Jacobs made an in-off double-takeout to score four points in the third end and did it again in the fifth to put the game away.

Koe conceded after making a deuce in the sixth end.

Jacobs advanced to the men's final against Brad Gushue on Sunday night. The winning team will represent Canada at the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics. Gushue earned a bye to the final after taking the first seed in round-robin play.

McCarville advances with tiebreaker win over Einarson

In a women's tiebreaker, Krista McCarville scored a single in an extra end for a 4-3 victory over Kerri Einarson.

McCarville advanced to an evening semifinal against Jennifer Jones. Einarson, who beat Casey Scheidegger 8-6 in a morning tiebreaker, had a chance to beat McCarville in the 10th end but was heavy with her draw for two.

WATCH | Einarson defeats Scheidegger at Canada's Olympic curling trials:

Einarson survives 1st of 2 tiebreakers at Olympic trials

6 hours ago
0:57
Kerri Einarson led her rink to a dramatic 8-6 win over Casey Scheidegger at the Canadian Olympic curling trials on Saturday morning. 0:57

Koe represented Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where he finished off the podium. Jacobs led Canada to Olympic gold at the Sochi Games in 2014.

Jones, who also won Olympic gold in Sochi, secured the semifinal berth as the No. 2 seed. Tracy Fleury went unbeaten in round-robin play to earn the berth to the final on Sunday morning.

Gushue won Olympic gold at the 2006 Turin Games.

Einarson, McCarville and Scheidegger were tied for third place in the round-robin standings at 4-4. The men's semifinal was moved to the afternoon from the evening due to the women's tiebreaker schedule.

The change allowed both semifinals to be televised and kept the feature games on the same sheet at SaskTel Centre.

WATCH | That Curling Show attempts to recreate Schmirler's in-out shot:

Trying to recreate THAT Sandra Schmirler shot from the '97 Olympic trials

22 hours ago
7:16
That Curling Show hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones show just how hard it is to accurately throw the in-off shot that made Sandra Schmirler famous at the 1997 Canadian Olympic trials. Joan McCusker joins the conversation with a behind-the-scenes story on how it happened. 7:16
