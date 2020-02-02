Brad Gushue, Rachel Homan headed to respective Canadian curling championships

Brad Gushue is heading to his 17th Canadian men's curling championship.

The 2017 national and world champion defeated Trent Skanes 3-1 on Sunday in a Newfoundland and Labrador final dominated by blank ends.

Gushue, vice Mark Nichols and front end Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker out of St. John's claimed a Canadian title three years ago and defended it in 2018.

Gushue has played in every national championship since 2003 with the exception of 2006 when he, Nichols, Russ Howard and Jamie Korab won Olympic gold in Turin, Italy.

The field for the Brier in Kingston, Ont., from Feb. 29 to March 8 continued to fill Sunday, while women's provincial playdowns for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., wrapped up.

Heartbreaking loss in 2019 Scotties final

Rachel Homan prevailed in Ontario with a 7-6 victory over Hollie Duncan on Saturday.

Homan lost a heartbreaker to Alberta's Chelsea Carey in last year's national final in Sydney, N.S., giving up a steal of one in the 10th and extra ends.

Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle won Canadian and world titles in 2017.

Women's finals in Manitoba, Ontario and Northern Ontario were also underway Sunday.

Teams already qualified for the Feb. 14-23 national championship:

Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan)

Laura Walker (Alberta)

Noemie Verreault (Quebec)

Andrea Crawford (New Brunswick)

Mary-Anne Arsenault (Nova Scotia)

Erica Curtis (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories)

Lori Eddy (Nunavut)

Suzanne Birt (Prince Edward Island)

Hailey Birnie (Yukon)

Corryn Brown (B.C.)

Chelsea Carey (Alberta)

Two wild-card teams — the top two non-qualified teams in the Canadian Team Rankings System — meet Feb. 14 in Moose Jaw with the winner gaining entry into the Hearts main draw the following day.

Manitobans Tracy Fleury, Kerri Einarson and Jennifer Jones rank first to third.

Men's teams who have already punched their ticket to Kingston include:

Defending champion Kevin Koe as Team Canada

Alek Bedard (Quebec)

Jamie Murphy (Nova Scotia)

Jake Higgs (Nunavut)

Bryan Cochrane (Prince Edward Island).

New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, B.C., and Northern Ontario representatives were to be decided Sunday.