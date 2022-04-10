Canada's Gushue to face host U.S. in semifinal at men's curling worlds
Canada's Brad Gushue will face American Korey Dropkin on Saturday night in semifinal play at the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.
Canadian rink earned direct berth after finishing 1st in round-robin play
Dropkin advanced to the final four with a 6-4 win over Scotland's Kyle Waddell in a qualification game at the Orleans Arena.
Gushue, from St. John's, had a direct berth to the semifinals after finishing first in the 13-team round-robin standings.
Defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden earned the other direct berth as the No. 2 seed.
Edin will meet Joel Retornaz after the Italian dumped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 10-4.
Semifinal winners will play for gold on Sunday while the losing teams play for bronze.
WATCH l Canada's Gushue routs Denmark to finish curling worlds round-robin in 1st place:
