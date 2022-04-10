Skip to Main Content
New

Canada's Gushue to face host U.S. in semifinal at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue will face American Korey Dropkin on Saturday night in semifinal play at the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.

Canadian rink earned direct berth after finishing 1st in round-robin play

The Canadian Press ·
Brad Gushue's Canadian rink, which had a direct berth to the semifinals for finishing first in the round-robin standings, will face American Korey Dropkin on Saturday in a men's curling worlds semifinal in Las Vegas. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Canada's Brad Gushue will face American Korey Dropkin on Saturday night in semifinal play at the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.

Dropkin advanced to the final four with a 6-4 win over Scotland's Kyle Waddell in a qualification game at the Orleans Arena.

Gushue, from St. John's, had a direct berth to the semifinals after finishing first in the 13-team round-robin standings.

Edin will meet Joel Retornaz after the Italian dumped Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 10-4.

Semifinal winners will play for gold on Sunday while the losing teams play for bronze.

WATCH l Canada's Gushue routs Denmark to finish curling worlds round-robin in 1st place:

Canada's Gushue finishes curling worlds round-robin in 1st place

21 hours ago
Duration 1:09
Brad Gushue defeats Denmark 9-2 at the world men's curling championship. The Canadian rink completes the round-robin in first place with a 10-2 record. 1:09
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now