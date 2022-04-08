Brad Gushue punches ticket to world semifinals with 10th-end win over Scotland

Canada's Brad Gushue beat Scotland's Kyle Waddell 8-6 on Friday to secure a semifinal berth at the world men's curling championship.

The St. John's-based team of Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker scored a deuce in the 10th end for the victory.

Canada leads the 13-team round-robin standings at 9-2 while Scotland fell to 6-5.

Sweden's Niklas Edin (8-3), who defeated Canada earlier in the competition, was idle for the morning draw at the Orleans Arena.

Canada will close out its round-robin schedule in the evening against Denmark's Tobias Thune.

The top two seeds earn berths in Saturday's semifinals while the other four playoff teams will meet in qualification games to join them. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.