Skip to Main Content
New

Brad Gushue punches ticket to world semifinals with 10th-end win over Scotland

Canada's Brad Gushue beat Scotland's Kyle Waddell 8-6 on Friday to secure a semifinal berth at the world men's curling championship.

Canadian rink tops round-robin standings at 9-2 with 1 match to play

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brad Gushue, seen earlier at the curling world championship, beat Scotland 8-6 on Friday to secure his spot in the semifinals. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Canada's Brad Gushue beat Scotland's Kyle Waddell 8-6 on Friday to secure a semifinal berth at the world men's curling championship.

The St. John's-based team of Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker scored a deuce in the 10th end for the victory.

Canada leads the 13-team round-robin standings at 9-2 while Scotland fell to 6-5.

Sweden's Niklas Edin (8-3), who defeated Canada earlier in the competition, was idle for the morning draw at the Orleans Arena.

Canada will close out its round-robin schedule in the evening against Denmark's Tobias Thune.

The top two seeds earn berths in Saturday's semifinals while the other four playoff teams will meet in qualification games to join them. Medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now