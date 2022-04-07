Gushue falls to U.S. for 2nd round-robin loss at curling worlds
Canada's Brad Gushue lost 10-6 to Korey Dropkin of the United States in the men's world curling championship Thursday. The U.S. scored four points in the fifth end for a 7-2 lead, which proved too large a deficit for the Canadians to overcome.
Canadian rink to take on South Korea in later draw on Thursday
Canada's Brad Gushue lost 10-6 to Korey Dropkin of the United States in the men's world curling championship Thursday.
The U.S. scored four points in the fifth end for a 7-2 lead, which proved too large a deficit for the Canadians to overcome.
Canada (7-2) was to face Soo-Hyuk Kim of South Korea (5-3) in the evening draw.
The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to the playoffs.
The top two seeds gets byes to Saturday evening's semifinals with third to sixth playing off earlier that day to join them.
The medal games are Sunday.
WATCH | Gushue falls to U.S.:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?