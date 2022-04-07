Skip to Main Content
Gushue falls to U.S. for 2nd round-robin loss at curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue lost 10-6 to Korey Dropkin of the United States in the men's world curling championship Thursday. The U.S. scored four points in the fifth end for a 7-2 lead, which proved too large a deficit for the Canadians to overcome.

Canadian rink to take on South Korea in later draw on Thursday

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brad Gushue, seen above earlier at the men's curling world championships, fell 10-6 against the U.S. on Thursday. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

Canada (7-2) was to face Soo-Hyuk Kim of South Korea (5-3) in the evening draw.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to the playoffs.

The top two seeds gets byes to Saturday evening's semifinals with third to sixth playing off earlier that day to join them.

The medal games are Sunday.

WATCH | Gushue falls to U.S.:

United States drops Canada with 4-point end at men's curling worlds

2 hours ago
Duration 0:51
American skip Korey Dropkin scored four points in the 5th end, as they beat Canada 10-6 in 9 ends at the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas. 0:51
