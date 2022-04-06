Canada's Gushue remains perfect at men's curling worlds with win over Germany

Brad Gushue and Canada remained undefeated at the world men's curling championship with an 11-7 win over Germany on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Canada trailed 5-1 after three ends against Germany's Sixten Totzek (3-3), but Gushue's squad came to life and surged back to improve to 6-0.

The Germans conceded after Canada scored three in the ninth end. It was the third three-point end of the match for the Canadians.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to the playoffs. The top two seeds earn byes to Saturday evening's semifinals with seeds three to six playing off that day to join them. The medal games are Sunday.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker out of St. John's, N.L., are pursuing a second world title after winning their first in Edmonton in 2017.

The foursome was the runner-up in Las Vegas in 2018 when it lost to Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final.

