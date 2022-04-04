Canada's Gushue improves to 5-0 at men's curling worlds
St. John's-based squad sits atop standings as lone undefeated team in Las Vegas
Canada's Brad Gushue won a fifth straight game at the men's world curling championship with a 10-4 victory over Italy on Monday.
Canada scored three in the fourth end to lead 5-2 and stole a combined three points in the seventh and eighth ends.
Gushue's was the only team still undefeated in Las Vegas and was alone atop the standings. Canada takes on Germany in Gushue's lone game Tuesday at Orleans Arena.
Getting more comfortable with every game! Looking forward to the evening off 🙂 See you tomorrow afternoon when we face Team Germany 🇩🇪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WMCC2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WMCC2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/pBQF1slKHc">https://t.co/pBQF1slKHc</a>—@TeamGushue
The top six teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday advance to the playoffs, with the top two earning semifinal byes.
Seeds three through six play off Saturday to join them in the semis that night. The medal games are Sunday.
WATCH l Canada defeats Switzerland for 4th straight win:
