Canada's Gushue defeats Netherlands to remain unbeaten at men's curling worlds
Canada's Brad Gushue beat Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands 9-6 Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world men's curling championship.
St. John's-based team will next face Switzerland in Sunday evening draw
Gushue broke a tie with a three-point eighth end and controlled the game from there.
The St. John's-based team has won all three of its round-robin games at the Orleans Arena.
Canada is scheduled to play Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller in the Sunday evening draw.
Round-robin play continues through Friday.
The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the playoffs. Medal games are scheduled for April 10.
