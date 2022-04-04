Canada's Brad Gushue beat Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands 9-6 Sunday to remain unbeaten at the world men's curling championship.

Gushue broke a tie with a three-point eighth end and controlled the game from there.

The St. John's-based team has won all three of its round-robin games at the Orleans Arena.

Canada is scheduled to play Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller in the Sunday evening draw.

Round-robin play continues through Friday.

The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the playoffs. Medal games are scheduled for April 10.