Canada's Gushue takes silver at men's curling worlds as Sweden's Edin wins again

Canada's Brad Gushue settled for the silver medal at the world men's curling championship after dropping an 8-6 decision to Sweden's Niklas Edin.
It was Edin's fourth straight world title and sixth overall.
Italy's Joel Retornaz won bronze earlier in the day at the Orleans Arena.
Gushue's lone world title came at the 2017 playdowns in Edmonton.
