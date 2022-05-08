Skip to Main Content
Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex in Olds, Alta.

Fellow Canadian Einarson to face South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim in women's final

Brad Gushue defeated Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex in Olds, Alta., on Sunday — the final competition for his team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. (@grandslamcurl/Twitter)

It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world championship last month.

On Sunday, the St. John's-based team took control against Koe with a steal of three in the fourth end. Koe conceded in the seventh end.

The women's final between Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., and South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim was scheduled for later in the day.

There were handshakes after six ends in Brad Gushue's 8-5 win over Kevin Koe in Olds, Alberta on Sunday. 1:50
