Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit
Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex in Olds, Alta.
Fellow Canadian Einarson to face South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim in women's final
Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex in Olds, Alta.
It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season.
Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world championship last month.
On Sunday, the St. John's-based team took control against Koe with a steal of three in the fourth end. Koe conceded in the seventh end.
The women's final between Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., and South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim was scheduled for later in the day.
WATCH | Gushue downs Koe in men's Champions Cup final:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?