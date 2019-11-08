Fleury upsets No. 1 Einarson in all-Canadian battle at Tour Challenge
Jones downs Homan, Jacobs tops Gunnlaugson in other Canadian action
Tracy Fleury defeated Kerri Einarson 4-2 in a battle of Canadian teams Thursday afternoon at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge.
Einarson, the world No. 1 from Winnipeg, scored a deuce in the fourth end but was held off the scoreboard in every other end. Fleury, from East St. Paul, Man., stole a single in the seventh and ran Einarson out of rocks in the eighth end.
In other Draw 7 round-robin games, Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Switzerland's Elena Stern 6-4, Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque edged Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 6-5 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-1.
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 6-3 in both skips' first game of the day. Jacobs then defeated Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-3 while Gunnlaugson defeated Regina's Matt Dunstone 7-2.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones downed Rachel Homan of Ottawa 10-4 in women's action in the late draw. Rocque dropped an 8-6 decision to Satsuki Fujisawa Thursday night while Tirinzoni downed Team Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 9-1.
The top eight teams in each Tier 1 bracket will advance to the weekend playoffs. The event also includes Tier 2 brackets featuring lower-ranked rinks and some regional teams.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.