Einarson falls in finals to Olympic champ Hasselborg at Tour Challenge

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden topped Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg 8-5 on Sunday to win the Tour Challenge. The men's finals are at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Gushue faces Koe in the men's final at 3:30 p.m. ET

The Canadian Press ·
Olympic champ Hasselborg capitalized on strong third and sixth ends, defeating Einarson of Winnipeg 8-5 on Sunday to win the Tour Challenge. (Matt Smith/The Canadian Press/File)

Hasselborg scored three apiece in the third and sixth ends for a 7-3 lead and held on from there to earn the title at the second Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.

Hasselborg shot 83 per cent, compared to 70 from Einarson.

Hasselborg had defeated the previously unbeaten Nina Roth team from the United States in the semifinals on Saturday, while Einarson earned her spot in Sunday's final by beating Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-4.

The No. 12-ranked Hasselborg went 3-1 through round robin before beating Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask. in the quarterfinals.

Einarson, ranked No. 3 on the current standings, finished 2-2 in the qualifying round.

Gushue vs. Koe 

On the men's side, Team Gushue of St. John's, N.L., will face Team Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Gushue topped Team Koe of Calgary, Alta.  6-3 in the men's semifinals while Jacobs came out with a  7-3 win against the previously undefeated Team Bottcher of Edmonton, Alta., to advance to the finals. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

