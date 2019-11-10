Battle of the Brads: Gushue, Jacobs advance to Tour Challenge final

The men's and women's finals for the Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge are set.

Team Gushue of St. John's, N.L., claimed a 6-3 victory over Team Koe of Calgary, Alta., to advance to the men's final at the Tour Challenge curling event in New Glasgow, N.S. on Saturday.

Gushue will face Team Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who topped the previously undefeated Team Bottcher of Edmonton, Alta., with a 7-3 win in the men's semifinals.

Einarson advances

On the women's side, Kerri Einarson of Winnipeg, Man., will lead her team against Team Hasselborg of Sweden in the final after defeating Team Fujisawa of Japan 7-4 in the women's semifinals.

Hasselborg notched an 8-5 win against Team Roth of the United States.

The men's final will take place tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET, while the women's final will follow at 3:30 p.m. ET.