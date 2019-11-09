Kerri Einarson takes down Tirinzoni to advance to Tour Challenge semis
Manitoba skip to face Satsuki Fujisawa while Team Roth, Hasselborg also advance
Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., beat Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Tour Challenge curling event in New Glasgow, N.S..
Einarson's team shot 95 per cent to dispatch the reigning world champions from Switzerland, handing Tirinzoni her first loss at the second event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
Einarson will face Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan in the women's semifinal later Saturday. Fujisawa beat Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 6-4 in another quarter-final match.
In the other quarter-finals, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones fell 6-5 in an extra end to undefeated Team Nina Roth. Roth is out of the lineup while expecting a baby, making Tabitha Peterson the interim skip for the American team.
Team Roth will play reigning Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden. Hasselborg beat Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 7-3 to advance.
The men's quarter-finals were scheduled for later Saturday.
