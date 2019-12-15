Brad Jacobs, Niklas Edin to meet in the National final

Skip to Main Content
Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sweden's Niklas Edin will meet in Sunday's final at the Grand Slam of Curling National in Conception Bay South, N.L.

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., seen above at the Brier in March, defeated local favourite Brad Gushue in the seminfinals at the Grand Slam of Curling event in Conception Bay South, N.L., on Saturday night. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sweden's Niklas Edin will meet in Sunday's final at the Grand Slam of Curling National in Conception Bay South, N.L.

Jacobs, who won the men's title at the Tour Challenge a month ago, defeated local favourite Brad Gushue 5-3 in their semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Edin edged Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-4 in the other semifinal. The Swedish skip recently took home his seventh career European championship title just three weeks ago.

On the women's side, Jennifer Jones got one step closer to capturing a record-tying 10th Grand Slam of Curling women's title.

The 45 year old from Winnipeg, Man., scored a 10-9 extra-end victory over Tracy Fleury during an all-Manitoba semifinal to book her pkace in Sunday's championship game at CBS Arena.

After starting the tournament with an 0-2 record, Jones has strung together four consecutive wins.

She'll look to make it five straight during Sunday's final where she'll face Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.

Hasselborg, who won last month's Tour Challenge, also needed an extra-end to prevail past Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 5-4.

