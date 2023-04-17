Content
Canada's Kevin Koe comes from behind to win Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship

Kevin Koe came from behind for a 5-4 win over Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland on Sunday in Toronto to win the Players’ Championship — his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip.

Sweden's Isabella Wrana defeats Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni for women's title

A curling skip looks focused while letting go of his rock mid-game.
Kevin Koe's Calgary rink secured a 5-4 comeback win over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller on Sunday in Toronto for his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title. (@grandslamcurl/Twitter)

Kevin Koe did it again.

The Canadian skip came from behind for a 5-4 win over Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland on Sunday in Toronto to win the Players' Championship — his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip.

The 48-year-old Koe was losing 4-2 in the eighth end with one shot to go and thinking time running out, but he pulled off a triple takeout for the thrilling comeback victory at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Koe's Calgary rink features lead Karrick Martin, second Brad Thiessen and third Tyler Tardi.

Koe completed a similar comeback on Saturday, edging fellow Canadian Brad Gushue while up against the clock. Koe ended up on top for a 7-6 win after trailing 6-4 before his final shot.

In the women's championship final, Swedish skip Isabella Wrana captured her first title in the event by edging Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5.

