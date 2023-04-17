Canada's Kevin Koe comes from behind to win Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship
Sweden's Isabella Wrana defeats Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni for women's title
Kevin Koe did it again.
The Canadian skip came from behind for a 5-4 win over Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland on Sunday in Toronto to win the Players' Championship — his fifth Grand Slam of Curling title as a skip.
The 48-year-old Koe was losing 4-2 in the eighth end with one shot to go and thinking time running out, but he pulled off a triple takeout for the thrilling comeback victory at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
Koe's Calgary rink features lead Karrick Martin, second Brad Thiessen and third Tyler Tardi.
Koe completed a similar comeback on Saturday, edging fellow Canadian Brad Gushue while up against the clock. Koe ended up on top for a 7-6 win after trailing 6-4 before his final shot.
In the women's championship final, Swedish skip Isabella Wrana captured her first title in the event by edging Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5.
