Homan captures 14th Grand Slam of Curling title with Masters win over Tirinzoni

Ottawa's Rachel Homan won the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with an 8-4 victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday's final in Saskatoon.

Homan's team scored four in the third end to take a 4-1 lead.

Tirinzoni chipped away to pull within one, but another big end for Homan, this time scoring three in the seventh, put the game out of reach.

Homan picked up her first Grand Slam title of the season.

Rachel Homan captures 14th career Grand Slam curling win Duration 1:38 Ottawa’s Team Rachel Homan defeated Team Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Sunday's WFG Masters women’s final at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

She now has 14 over her career, including four Masters titles.

Later Sunday, Italy's Joel Retornaz will look for his third straight Grand Slam tournament victory when he faces Scotland's Ross Whyte in the men's final.