Homan captures 14th Grand Slam of Curling title with Masters win over Tirinzoni

Ottawa's Rachel Homan won the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with an 8-4 victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday's final in Saskatoon.

The Canadian Press ·
A women's curler yells out as she eyes her shot.
Rachel Homan of Canada defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the final of the WFG Masters Grand Slam of Curling on Sunday in Saskatoon. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/File)

Homan's team scored four in the third end to take a 4-1 lead.

Tirinzoni chipped away to pull within one, but another big end for Homan, this time scoring three in the seventh, put the game out of reach.

Homan picked up her first Grand Slam title of the season.

WATCH l Homan tops Tirinzoni for 4th Masters title:

Rachel Homan captures 14th career Grand Slam curling win

1 hour ago
Duration 1:38
Ottawa’s Team Rachel Homan defeated Team Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Sunday's WFG Masters women’s final at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

She now has 14 over her career, including four Masters titles.

Later Sunday, Italy's Joel Retornaz will look for his third straight Grand Slam tournament victory when he faces Scotland's Ross Whyte in the men's final.

