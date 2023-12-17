Jones to face Homan in all-Canadian semifinal at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

They're down to the final four in both the men's and women's draws at the WFG Masters Grand Slam of Curling at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

Brendan Bottcher and his Calgary teammates are facing Jeol Retornaz's foursome of Italy in one men's semifinal on Saturday night, while Yannick Schwaller's Switzerland foursome is playing Ross Whyte's team from Scotland in the other semifinal.

Kerri Einarson's team from Gimli, Man., is playing Silvana Tirinzoni's crew from Switzerland in one women's semifinal on Saturday night, while Jennifer Jones's Winnipeg-based team is playing Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa in the other semifinal.

The winners will play Sunday in the championship final.

Earlier on Saturday in the men's quarterfinals, Whyte defeated Brad Gushue's crew from St. John's, N.L., 5-2; Schwaller defeated Matt Dunstone's crew from Winnipeg 6-4; Bottcher rocked Magnus Ramsfjell's team from Norway 8-3; and Retornaz defeated Reid Carruthers' crew from Winnipeg 5-1.

In the women's quarterfinals, Jones defeated Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 5-3; Homan beat Isabella Wrana of Sweden 8-3; Einarson got by Gim Eun-ji of Korea 6-4; and Tirinzoni defeated Tabitha Peterson of St. Paul, Minn., 5-3.