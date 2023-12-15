Content
Homan remains undefeated at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters with win over Hasselborg

Ottawa's Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with a 7-5 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in Draw 10 action on Thursday in Saskatoon.

Bottcher also improves to 3-0 in Saskatoon with win over Scotland's Whyte

A female curling skip watches her shot as two teammates prepare to sweep.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan, pictured at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last February, improved to 3-0 at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters in Saskatoon on Thursday, good for top spot in the women's round-robin standings. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Homan had the hammer coming into the eighth and final end down 5-4, and responded with a three-point end to improve to 3-0, good for top spot in the women's round-robin standings.

Hasselborg fell to 2-1.

Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni moved into a fourth-place tie with Hasselborg after posting Draw 10 victories.

Lawes defeated Vancouver's Clancy Grandy 9-6, while Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 9-3. Grandy and Wrana both fell to 1-2.

In the other Draw 10 match, Kim Eun-jung of South Korea (1-2) stole one in the eighth end for a 5-4 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison (0-3).

In men's action Thursday morning, Calgary's Brendan Bottcher improved to 3-0 with a 5-4 win over Scotland's Ross Whyte (2-1).

Meanwhile, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., needed just six ends to complete an 8-3 win over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. Both teams are at 2-1.

Saskatoon's Mike McEwen (1-2) posted a 7-3 win over American Korey Dropkin and Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell (2-1) earned a 5-3 win over Aaron Sluchinski (0-3) of Airdrie, Alta.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers remained undefeated at 3-0 with a 5-2 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat (2-1) in Draw 11 Thursday evening. Carruthers scored three points in the seventh end to earn the victory.

Matt Dunstone, also of Winnipeg, beat winless Cameron Bryce of Scotland (0-3) 6-5 to improve to 2-1.

Italy's Joel Retornaz (2-1) defeated Calgary's Kevin Koe (1-2) 6-5, and Sweden's Niklas Edin won 5-3 over winless James Craik of Scotland (0-3)

One more draw was scheduled for Thursday night.

Round-robin play ends with four draws on Friday.

