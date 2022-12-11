Content
Homan, Einarson advance to all-Canadian final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event in Oakville, Ont.

Edmonton's Bottcher ousted after 3-1 loss to Italy's Retornaz in semifinal

The Canadian Press ·
Kerri Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in a Grand Slam of Curling's Masters semifinal on Saturday in Oakville, Ont. (@grandslamcurl/Twitter)

Ottawa's Homan, a three-time Masters champion, defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 5-3 in Saturday's semifinal. Down 3-1 after the fourth end, Homan came back to score four points in the next three ends to win it.

Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five points, including back-to-back doubles.

In men's action, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher suffered his first loss of the competition, falling 3-1 to Italy's Joel Retornaz in the semifinals. Retornaz will face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the final.

Bottcher's rink was the lone Canadian rink remaining after he had ousted Brad Gushue in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday.

Both finals are set to take place Sunday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement:

That Curling Show: Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement

2 days ago
Duration 48:08
Brad Jacobs returns to team curling with a new crew, Sherry Anderson joins live from the Canadian Senior Curling Championship and Kevin Koe discusses his new-look team.
