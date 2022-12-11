Homan, Einarson advance to all-Canadian final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event in Oakville, Ont.

Ottawa's Homan, a three-time Masters champion, defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 5-3 in Saturday's semifinal. Down 3-1 after the fourth end, Homan came back to score four points in the next three ends to win it.

Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five points, including back-to-back doubles.

In men's action, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher suffered his first loss of the competition, falling 3-1 to Italy's Joel Retornaz in the semifinals. Retornaz will face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the final.

Forza! <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelRetornaz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelRetornaz</a> only needed to hold the hammer once, in the extra end, to beat Brendan Bottcher 3-1 as his Italian club advanced to their first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSOC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSOC</a> final at the <a href="https://twitter.com/WFGCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WFGCanada</a> Masters! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://t.co/mRcygswGH7">pic.twitter.com/mRcygswGH7</a> —@grandslamcurl

Bottcher's rink was the lone Canadian rink remaining after he had ousted Brad Gushue in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday.

Both finals are set to take place Sunday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

