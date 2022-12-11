Homan, Einarson advance to all-Canadian final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters
Edmonton's Bottcher ousted after 3-1 loss to Italy's Retornaz in semifinal
Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event in Oakville, Ont.
Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five points, including back-to-back doubles.
In men's action, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher suffered his first loss of the competition, falling 3-1 to Italy's Joel Retornaz in the semifinals. Retornaz will face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the final.
Forza! <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelRetornaz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelRetornaz</a> only needed to hold the hammer once, in the extra end, to beat Brendan Bottcher 3-1 as his Italian club advanced to their first <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSOC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSOC</a> final at the <a href="https://twitter.com/WFGCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WFGCanada</a> Masters! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://t.co/mRcygswGH7">pic.twitter.com/mRcygswGH7</a>—@grandslamcurl
Bottcher's rink was the lone Canadian rink remaining after he had ousted Brad Gushue in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday.
Both finals are set to take place Sunday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Brad Jacobs is 'sorta' coming out of 4-person retirement:
