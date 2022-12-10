Gushue, Dunstone set to play for quarter-final berth at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters
Winner will face top-ranked Brendan Bottcher (4-0)
Brad Gushue and Matt Dunstone are set to clash for a spot in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters on Saturday.
Dunstone of Kamloops, B.C., narrowly edged Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 6-5, with a single in the extra end to also close pool play at 2-2.
The two rinks will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, with the winner to face Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher in the quarter-finals.
Bottcher finished atop the men's standings at 4-0 after beating Sweden's Oskar Eriksson 5-4 earlier Friday. Eriksson has filled in as the skip in place of Niklas Edin.
In women's action, Kerri Einarson joined three-time Masters champion Rachel Homan as the lone undefeated rinks heading into the quarter-finals.
Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 8-5 earlier Friday. In the morning draw, Ottawa's Homan edged Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-2 to close pool play at 4-0.
Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., and Carey will go head-to-head in a tiebreaker, in addition to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg and Switzerland's Michele Jaggi on Saturday. The winners will face Homan and Einarson in the quarterf-finals.
Both the quarter-finals and semifinals are set to take place on Saturday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. The finals will go Sunday.
