Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Einarson leads lone perfect rink through 3 games at Champions Cup curling

Reigning Canadian women's champion Kerri Einarson is off to a 3-0 start at the Grand Slam of Curling's Humpty's Champions Cup.

Manitoba's Fleury, Scotland's Muirhead tied for Pool B lead at 2-0

The Canadian Press ·
After beating Japan on Friday, Canadian skip Kerri Einarson stands as the lone rink perfect through three games at the Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Reigning Canadian women's champion Kerri Einarson is off to a 3-0 start at the Grand Slam of Curling's Humpty's Champions Cup.

The Manitoba rink beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 8-2 in the second draw on Friday.

After six draws at the event, Einarson is the lone women's rink at 3-0.

Manitoba's Tracy Fleury and Scotland's Eve Muirhead lead Pool B at 2-0.

Fleury edged Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 7-6 on Friday morning, while Muirhead beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 9-3.

On the men's side, Canadian champ Brendan Bottcher of Alberta tops Pool B at 2-0. Bruce Mouat of Scotland leads Pool A at 2-0.

The event is the first of two Grand Slams at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, which already has hosted the Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships as well as the men's world championship.

The women's world championship, with Einarson representing Canada, will close the Calgary curling bubble next month.

The Slam events feature 12 of the top men's teams and 12 of the top women's teams from around the world.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now