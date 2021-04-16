Einarson leads lone perfect rink through 3 games at Champions Cup curling
Manitoba's Fleury, Scotland's Muirhead tied for Pool B lead at 2-0
Reigning Canadian women's champion Kerri Einarson is off to a 3-0 start at the Grand Slam of Curling's Humpty's Champions Cup.
The Manitoba rink beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 8-2 in the second draw on Friday.
After six draws at the event, Einarson is the lone women's rink at 3-0.
Fleury edged Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 7-6 on Friday morning, while Muirhead beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 9-3.
On the men's side, Canadian champ Brendan Bottcher of Alberta tops Pool B at 2-0. Bruce Mouat of Scotland leads Pool A at 2-0.
The event is the first of two Grand Slams at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, which already has hosted the Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships as well as the men's world championship.
The women's world championship, with Einarson representing Canada, will close the Calgary curling bubble next month.
The Slam events feature 12 of the top men's teams and 12 of the top women's teams from around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?