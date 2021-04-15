Reigning national champs Einarson, Bottcher win Grand Slam of Curling openers
Ontario's Epping, Newfoundland and Labrador's Gushue also post early wins
The reigning national women's and men's champions are off to winning starts at the 2021 Grand Slam of Curling.
Kerri Einarson's Manitoba rink downed Ontario's Rachel Homan 6-3 in the opening draw of the Humpty's Champions Cup on Thursday, while Brendan Bottcher's Alberta team beat Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 6-4.
Sweden's Niklas Edin, who captured the men's world championship on Sunday, lost 6-2 to Alberta's Kevin Koe.
The event is the first of two Grand Slams at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre, which already has hosted the Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships as well as the men's world championship.
The women's world championship will close the Calgary curling bubble next month.
The Slam events feature 12 of the top men's teams and 12 of the top women's teams from around the world.
